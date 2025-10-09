DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:BIPC opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIPC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.