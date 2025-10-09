DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,490 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,475 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $36,656,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $25,011,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.8%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

