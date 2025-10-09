DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 47.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,333,000 after purchasing an additional 622,730 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $625.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.72, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $621.18 and a 200 day moving average of $504.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

