DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,405,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,005 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,536,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after acquiring an additional 753,524 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7,134.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 720,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,859,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,099,000 after acquiring an additional 568,696 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

