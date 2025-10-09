DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,437 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TC Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in TC Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. TC Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6148 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

