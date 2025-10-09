Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Charge Enterprises Trading Up 5.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.
About Charge Enterprises
Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charge Enterprises
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Lowe’s vs. Home Depot: Which Benefits More From Lower Rates?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- These 5 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Could Catch Fire Next
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Falcon Flex Drives Growth as CrowdStrike Bets on AI Security
Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.