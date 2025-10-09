Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Charge Enterprises Trading Up 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.