Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.3333.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,683,000 after acquiring an additional 80,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,135,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter worth approximately $149,380,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

