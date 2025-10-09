Bowen Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWNU) Trading Up 24% – Time to Buy?

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Get Free Report) shares rose 24% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Bowen Acquisition Trading Up 24.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

About Bowen Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.