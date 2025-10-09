Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RWL opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.