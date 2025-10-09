Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 15,180 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 94.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 316,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks
Arista Networks Price Performance
NYSE ANET opened at $157.37 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $158.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
See Also
