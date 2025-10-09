Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January $IJAN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $35.41.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

