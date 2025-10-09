Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 45.3%

BATS:ITA opened at $215.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.21. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.