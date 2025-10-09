Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

