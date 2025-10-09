Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,690 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

