Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $938,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $502.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.76. The stock has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $509.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

