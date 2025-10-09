Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Napatree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.2% in the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGM has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.4%

AGM opened at $161.38 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $217.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.54 million. Analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total value of $310,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,700.35. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total transaction of $870,650.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,552.40. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,807. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.