Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $661.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11,474.29 and a beta of 0.12. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

