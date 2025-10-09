Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

American Financial Group stock opened at $147.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.54.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

View Our Latest Report on AFG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,883,106.30. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.