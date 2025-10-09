Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,930,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,570 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

View Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.