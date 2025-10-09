Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,900. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Antofagasta traded as high as GBX 2,875 ($38.53) and last traded at GBX 2,866 ($38.41), with a volume of 9658023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,793 ($37.43).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,254.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,262.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,932.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,561.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

