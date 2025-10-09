Analyzing Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 So-Young International 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

So-Young International has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.36%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and So-Young International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $3.05 million 3.40 -$10.57 million ($2.05) -0.56 So-Young International $200.94 million 1.91 -$80.76 million ($0.87) -4.38

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than So-Young International. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -346.22% -231.13% -108.24% So-Young International -45.56% -4.96% -3.62%

Summary

So-Young International beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com. It provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, content from in-house editorial team that shares opinions on specific new medical procedures and trends; user generated content comprising Beauty Diaries that provides details about medical institution, doctor, price, and other information on the treatment; professional user generated, contents from the medical aesthetic influencers; and doctor generated, content from doctors to generate knowledge. In addition, the company offers consumption healthcare services, including dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, physical examinations, gynecology, and postnatal care; reservation services; and software as a service. Further, it engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment; manufacture and sells light therapy device, surgical laser device and other equipment; internet information and technology advisory; online medical treatment and consultation; management consulting; internet culture; micro finance services, as well as sells cosmetics products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.