Analyzing Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras (NYSE:EBR) & Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras (NYSE:EBR) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras and Exelon”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras $7.45 billion 2.95 $1.92 billion $0.52 18.79 Exelon $23.03 billion 2.04 $2.46 billion $2.63 17.73

Dividends

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exelon pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras 15.65% 7.05% 3.03% Exelon 11.16% 9.85% 2.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras 0 1 0 2 3.33 Exelon 1 4 5 0 2.40

Exelon has a consensus price target of $48.11, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Exelon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras.

Volatility and Risk

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exelon beats Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW. It also owns and operates 66,539.17 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. It also offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, supply management, financial, engineering, customer operations, transmission and distribution planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

