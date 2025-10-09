Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 603,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,020,000 after buying an additional 261,592 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $426.09 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $439.01. The company has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.46.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.31.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

