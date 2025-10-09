Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 498.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average is $187.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Melius Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

