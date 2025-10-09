Agilon Health, Inc. $AGL Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilon Health were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Agilon Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilon Health by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilon Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Agilon Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilon Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.40 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Agilon Health from $2.40 to $1.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Agilon Health from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Agilon Health from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilon Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Agilon Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $445.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 66.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

