Abel Hall LLC Invests $262,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $260.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.94. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.69.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

