Abel Hall LLC Acquires New Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $GDV

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

