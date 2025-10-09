Abel Hall LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,723,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 127.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,512,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,463 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 731.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,622,000 after buying an additional 1,946,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 294.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,216,000 after buying an additional 721,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 34.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,101,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,084,000 after buying an additional 538,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.