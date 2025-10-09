A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN Stock Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 1,938.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,894,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.27.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $115,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,109.97. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

