6,402 Shares in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,541,000 after buying an additional 1,717,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after buying an additional 758,018 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,006.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 650,654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,821,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,438,000 after buying an additional 588,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,536,000 after buying an additional 530,828 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1857 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

