6,299 Shares in Brunswick Corporation $BC Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2025

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BCFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 451.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BC

Brunswick Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Brunswick Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. Brunswick had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.42%.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.