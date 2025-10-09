6,299 Shares in Brunswick Corporation $BC Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 695.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 451.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. Brunswick Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. Brunswick had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.42%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

