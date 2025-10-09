3,000 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Purchased by BOCHK Asset Management Ltd

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.2% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.98.

GOOGL stock opened at $244.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

