25,900 Shares in The Beauty Health Company $SKIN Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 646,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 28.1% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 91,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.82%. Beauty Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

