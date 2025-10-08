Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 201,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,098.1% in the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 49,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

