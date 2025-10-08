Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $129.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

