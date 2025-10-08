Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.5% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $26,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776,165 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,098,000 after acquiring an additional 220,305 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,078,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,834,000 after acquiring an additional 235,951 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,701,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147,541 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.