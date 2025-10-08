SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF $MYCF Shares Sold by Opulen Financial Group LLC

Opulen Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 349.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 145,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,328,000.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

MYCF stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.

