SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Stake Reduced by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,168 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 1.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $437,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

