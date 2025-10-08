SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,672. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Shares of SOFI opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

