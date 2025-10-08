Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLYB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rallybio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Rallybio Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.10. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Rallybio had a negative net margin of 5,473.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Rallybio will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

