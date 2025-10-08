QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,348 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

