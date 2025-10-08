QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $166.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average is $168.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

