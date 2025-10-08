QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 207,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 401.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.