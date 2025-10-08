QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

