QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,698 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,439,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,218,000 after buying an additional 516,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,857,000 after buying an additional 420,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $12,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 142.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,659,000 after buying an additional 203,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $10,820,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brunswick Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 277.42%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

