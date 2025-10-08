QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LAMR opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The firm had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

