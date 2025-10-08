Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $16.95 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Paysafe Stock Performance

NYSE:PSFE opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.11 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.210-2.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 44,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Stories

