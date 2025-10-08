Matisse Capital Invests $127,000 in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. $GRF

Matisse Capital bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald G. Tyler sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $32,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,500.72. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $58,671.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of GRF opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

