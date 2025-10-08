Matisse Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. $RGT

Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 557.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,527 shares during the quarter. Royce Global Value Trust comprises 1.2% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 99,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

RGT opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.