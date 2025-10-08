Matisse Capital Has $3.44 Million Stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust $NXDT

Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,983 shares during the period. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 277,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 236,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.